Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates 'School of Eminence' in Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a 'School of Eminence' in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday. Kejriwal was joined by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the inauguration of 'School of Eminence', in Amritsar on Wednesday,(PTI)

This will be the first 'School of Eminence' in Punjab and will play a key role in providing quality education to the children of the state, an official statement said, adding more such schools will be opened in the state soon.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the schools will be a harbinger of a bright future for the students.

He said the AAP had promised to the people of Punjab that government schools would be no less than the private ones.

"We had given a guarantee that government schools will be made the best. These 'Schools of Eminence' will bring revolution in education," Bains said.

The 'School of Eminence' has smart classrooms, modern infrastructure and labs, and playgrounds having facilities for various sports, the statement said.

The AAP government plans to have 116 such schools across Punjab and develop them as centres of excellence for the students of Classes 9 to 12.

Kejriwal, who is on a three-day visit to Punjab, will address a public gathering in Amritsar later in the day along with Mann.

Kejriwal and Mann will also hold meetings with entrepreneurs in Amritsar and Jalandhar on Thursday during which issues being faced by them, including policy-related matters, will be discussed.