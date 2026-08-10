Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday distributed 200 bicycles to class 9 students of Delhi government schools at the Assembly premises under the 'Vidya Vahini Yojna'.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes bicycles to 200 Class 9 girl students of govt schools (Amit)

The opposition AAP MLAs reached the Assembly on bicycles to attend the ongoing Monsoon session, protesting alleged irregularities in the scheme.

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AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, alleged in a post on X that they had purchased the bicycles for around ₹4,200 each from a shop, while the current Delhi government bought 1.30 lakh bicycles at ₹6,957 per unit through a tender.

The initiative is aimed at making commuting to school easier for girl students while also supporting continuity in their education and promoting their confidence and self-reliance, the Delhi CMO said in a statement.

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Interacting with the students, CM Gupta congratulated them on receiving the bicycles. She said a bicycle is not merely a means of transport but also a way to support girls' education and help them pursue their dreams, the statement said.

She said around 1.40 lakh Class 9 girl students are being provided bicycles under the scheme this year.

"Investment in girls' education is an investment in the bright future of society," she said.

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Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said on the occasion that the distribution of bicycles to talented girl students is not merely about providing a means of transport but is also an important step towards helping them become self-reliant and pursue their dreams.