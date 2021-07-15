Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi govt school will not deny admissions due to lack of TC, says Sisodia

Students seeking admission to Delhi government schools from private schools will not be denied admission due to unavailability of Transfer Certificate (TC), Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia(ANI)

"Many parents have approached me that they want to shift their children to Delhi government schools from private schools due to multiple reasons but they do not have a TC from the current school.

"It has been decided that no such student will be denied admission due to unavailability of TC," Sisodia said at an online press conference.

