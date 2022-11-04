Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi primary schools to be closed from tomorrow

Published on Nov 04, 2022 11:37 AM IST

Delhi schools to be closed down from tomorrow onwards in the city due to rising air pollution. The state CM Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement at the press conference.

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda, New Delhi

Delhi primary schools to be closed from tomorrow onwards due to rising air pollution levels across the capital. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference on Friday, November 4 along with Punjab Chief Minister.

The schools across the national capital region will remain closed until the air quality improves. Along with the schools, all the outdoor activities for all classes above Class 5 will also remain shut.

In the conference, Delhi CM said that they are taking all the steps to control to control the pollution situation. He also gave emphases on mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented. However, the date to reopen the schools have not been decided yet. It is expected to be announced as the air quality in Delhi improves.

Meanwhile, Noida schools have decided to start online classes across the area due to rising air pollution. All schools will conduct online classes mandatorily for students from class 1 to class 8 in Gautam Budh Nagar district until 8th November in wake of rising air pollution.

