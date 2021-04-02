Home / Education / News / Delhi schools won't hold physical classes except for Class 9-12, says govt
news

Delhi schools won't hold physical classes except for Class 9-12, says govt

The Delhi government on Thursday announced that the schools in the national capital cannot hold physical classes for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders due to a continuous surge in the COVID-19 cases. However, the students of classes 9 to 12 can be called to schools only for providing academic guidance following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and with the consent of the parents.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Delhi schools won't hold physical classes except for Class 9-12, says govt(Ravi Choudhary/HT Photo)

The Delhi government on Thursday announced that the schools in the national capital cannot hold physical classes for the academic session 2021-22 till further orders due to a continuous surge in the COVID-19 cases. However, the students of classes 9 to 12 can be called to schools only for providing academic guidance following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and with the consent of the parents.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Education, students of any class should not be called physically in schools for the Academic session 2021-22 till further orders.

"However, teaching-learning activities may be commenced from April 1 for the students through digital modes for the Academic Session 2021-22," the notification read.

The notification further said that the students of classes 9 and 12 (Session 2020-21) may be called to school only for providing academic guidance and support to the students for Mid Term Examination/Pre-Board Examination/ Annual Examination/Board Examinations, Practical Examinations, Project work, Internal Assessment following the Standard Operating Procedure(SoP) for COVID safety and with the consent of the parents.

The Delhi government had shut schools in March 2020 due to COVID-19-induced lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, the schools were reopened in Delhi for students of Class 10 and 12 on January 18 and for Class 9 and 11 on February 5.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ramesh Pokhriyal launches 'MyNEP2020' Platform of NCTE Portal

39 students, 5 school staff test COVID-19 positive in J-K's Budgam

COVID-19: Karnataka suspends Standard 6 to 9 physical classes in Bengaluru

CBSE to conduct practical exams for COVID19 positive students

The national capital had on Thursday reported 2,790 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count to 6,43,686.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting at his residence on Friday to discuss the 'action plan' to curb the increase in the COVID-19 infection in the national capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi school students delhi schools schools reopening
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP