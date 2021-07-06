Delhi Skill University to start online admission from today

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will begin the admission process for its first batch from Tuesday for various courses that have been designed by industry experts and involve mandatory entrepreneurship components.

The admission process will remain fully online in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The university will offer 12 job-oriented undergraduate courses, including BA programmes in Digital Media, Business Management, Data Analytics, and Aesthetics and Beauty, in addition to six B.Tech courses, 15 diploma courses, and two postgraduate courses, across 13 campuses in Delhi. The university will initially admit 6,000 students.

In a statement issued on Monday, the university said that students enrolling for undergraduate programmes (excluding B.Tech) are required to take a PEG (Personality, Entrepreneurial mindset and General ability) test to know where their interests lie.

Admissions to the diploma courses will be conducted through an online proctored common entrance test to be conducted in August, and candidates applying to degree courses will get merit-based admissions on the basis of their Class 12 scores, performance in vocational subjects, and extracurricular activities.

During an online press conference on Monday, Vice-Chancellor (VC) Neharika Vohra said, “The university aspires to support entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship directly. Our courses are industry embedded; there are partnerships and linkages in diploma and undergraduate degree programmes where we will prepare each student to face the world and in gaining employable skills for the industry.

She added: “We want the student to go and make a career in the industry. For this, we would like the student to ascertain their interest and then take admission, so that later they do not feel stuck in a vocation.”

The University has launched a helpline number (011-41169950) and a toll-free number (18003093209) for admission-related queries, and for technical assistance in filling forms.

Officials said the forms are available to download on the varsity’s website -- http://www.dseu.ac.in/.