Delhi University final year exams 2021 postponed, check notification

The University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday, May 20 once again postponed the final year/semester May/June 2021 examination. The examination was scheduled to be begun on June 1.

In a notification issued on Thursday the University said that the final year /semester examination will now begin from June 7.

Earlier also the examination had to be postponed by two weeks due Covid-19 situation in the country.

The notification about the postponement of examination is available both on the official Twitter handle and website of Delhi University. The Twitter handle reads,” Final year semester Exams @UnivofDelhi to be commenced from 7th June 2021”.

The new date sheet will be released soon and will be available on the official website of DU.

Note: Students should visit the official website of DU regularly for latest news and updates.