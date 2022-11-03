Delhi University Internship Scheme 2022 launched, UG/PG students can apply

University of Delhi has started the registration process for Delhi University Internship Scheme 2022. The internship scheme named ‘Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme’ registration have started at Dean Students Welfare at dsw.du.ac.in. The last date to register for the scheme is till November 11, 2022.

Regular students of the varsity studying in any course or stream at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels are eligible to apply for the internship program. The internship session may contain a flexible 8 - 10 hours per week. The stipend is ₹5000/- per month.

As per the official website, the maximum period of an internship shall not exceed six months under any circumstances from the time of joining. Moreover, VCIS can be availed by a student only once during a course of study at the University of Delhi.

All the students who will complete the internship program will receive a certificate from the Dean of Students’ Welfare subject to the appraisal report from the concerned employing Department/ Centres/ Institutes. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of Dean Students Welfare.

