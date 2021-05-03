Home / Education / News / Delhi University postpones final semester exams by two weeks
news

Delhi University postpones final semester exams by two weeks

The Delhi University has postponed the final semester May/June 2021 examinations by two weeks.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 10:31 AM IST
The DU final semester examinations, which were scheduled to start from May 15, will now commence from June 1, 2021. (Photo: Sushil Kumar/HT file)

The Delhi University has postponed the final semester May/June 2021 examinations by two weeks. The examinations, which were scheduled to start from May 15, will now commence from June 1, 2021. The decision has been taken in view of the present Covid-19 situation in the country.

In an official notification released on Monday, May 3, the University announced about the postponement of final semester/annual examinations and said that the date sheet of the examination released earlier has been withdrawn. The varsity further said that fresh dates for the examinations will be released in due course on the Delhi University website. The varsity has also advised students to keep visiting the official DU website for latest updates on the examination.

Earlier on Sunday, DU’s Dean of Examination DS Rawat had confirmed to hindustantimes.com that about the decision to postpone the final year examinations. Rawat said that the decision to defer exams was taken "in a meeting of all Dean's and HOD, and the meeting was chaired by the honorable Vice-Chancellor.”

The Delhi University has postponed the final semester May/June 2021 examinations by two weeks. The examinations, which were scheduled to start from May 15, will now commence from June 1, 2021. The decision has been taken in view of the present Covid-19 situation in the country.

In an official notification released on Monday, May 3, the University announced about the postponement of final semester/annual examinations and said that the date sheet of the examination released earlier has been withdrawn. The varsity further said that fresh dates for the examinations will be released in due course on the Delhi University website. The varsity has also advised students to keep visiting the official DU website for latest updates on the examination.

Earlier on Sunday, DU’s Dean of Examination DS Rawat had confirmed to hindustantimes.com that about the decision to postpone the final year examinations. Rawat said that the decision to defer exams was taken "in a meeting of all Dean's and HOD, and the meeting was chaired by the honorable Vice-Chancellor.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi university ug date sheet du date sheet exam postponed education news
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE
Kerala Election Results 2021 Live
Assam Election Results 2021 Live
2021 Election Results
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP