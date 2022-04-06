Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi University's ‘Job Mela’ for UG, PG students begins tomorrow

The event will provide a “common platform to the deserving undergraduate students of over 91 colleges internship and job placement opportunities”, according to the university.
Published on Apr 06, 2022 01:21 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Central Placement Cell of the University of Delhi will host a ‘Job Mela’ or placement cum internship fair for undergraduate and postgraduate students from April 7 to 9, 2022. 

“It will also provide suitable job opportunities to the eligible skilled postgraduate students of over 86 departments….” it added. 

Over 45 national and multi-national companies start-ups, research organisations and NGOs, and more than 30,000 students have registered for the event, DU has informed. 

The job mela will be held in a blended mode – online and offline. 

Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh will inaugurate the event in the presence of other university officials.

For more information, students can visit the website of the Central Placement Cell – placement.du.ac.in and write to placement @du.ac.in. 

 

