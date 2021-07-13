Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dharmendra Pradhan reviews digital initiatives of education ministry
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the Digital education initiatives of the Education Ministry today.
Edited by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the Digital education initiatives of the Education Ministry today. Senior officials of the Ministry briefed the him about various initiatives undertaken by the education ministry in the recent years like PM e-Vidya, National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), Swayam, and others.

Minister of State Annpurna Devi; Minister of State Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Minister of State Dr Subhas Sarkar also attended the meeting.

Pradhan emphasized the importance of leveraging technology in education and said that technology would help in achieving the goals of an open, inclusive and accessible education.

"A vibrant digital ecosystem in education will expand learning opportunities for the students, spur innovation and entrepreneurship in the Education sector," he said.

The Minister noted that COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a shift towards digital medium of education and assured that Digital initiatives taken by the Ministry to ensure continuity of Education will be further strengthened and institutionalised.

