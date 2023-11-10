DPSRU inks MoU with Akums Drugs to enhance pharma education and research

Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) and Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited (Akums) joined hands to research and introduce novel products for Indian patients.

According to a press release by Akums Drugs, this industry-academia partnership aims to enhance pharmaceutical education and research opportunities for DPSRU students. The MoU was signed on October 17 by Dr Harvinder Popli (Registrar & Dean - DPSRU) and Arushi Jain ([Director – Akums).

“Akums is privileged to partner with DPSRU and excited that this research partnership will help identify products that will bridge therapy gaps. Both partners will leverage their strength and capabilities to introduce a series of innovative pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and dermo-cosmetic products," said Sanjeev Jain, Jt. Managing Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals.

“The collaboration is an important step that we have taken forward to acquaint students with practical knowledge of the industry. We will foster a bridge between academia and industry by providing them access to the required resources and guidance. The efforts are in the direction of making the next generation of pharmacy students ready to contribute to the growth of our country. R&D projects assigned to students will harbor live research experience and help them attain a detailed understanding of the ongoing trends of the pharmaceutical industry,” said Arushi Jain, Director, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals.

