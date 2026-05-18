R&DE(E), DRDO has invited applications for an internship opportunity for engineering UG and PG students. Candidates who want to apply for the internship opportunity can find the application link through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

DRDO Internship 2026: Apply for 40 paid internship opportunities at drdo.gov.in, details here

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This internship drive will fill up 40 interns in the organisation. The registration process begins today, May 18 and will end on May 27, 2026.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Pursuing Under-Graduation in Engineering Degree (7th/ 8th semester) or Pursuing PostGraduation in Engineering Degree (2nd year), full time course in the respective discipline from a recognised Indian University/College/Institute.

Duration of internship

The duration of project work/ internship training will be for a period of minimum 06 months for under graduate students and 11 months for post graduate students.

Selection Process

The student should have good academic track record with ≥75% marks or ≥ 7.5 on a scale of 10 (copy to be enclosed) completed with (first class with distinction) or above 75% Marks from AICTE/UGC approved Colleges/ Universities. Principal/Director of institution should provide the request letter to highly deserving meritorious students only.

Stipend

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{{^usCountry}} The stipend is ₹5000/- per month. A total of Rs. 30,000/- for 06 months will be paid in two installments, Rs. 15,000/- for each installment. First installment will be paid after 03 months and second installment will be paid after 06 months of project work/ internship. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The stipend is ₹5000/- per month. A total of Rs. 30,000/- for 06 months will be paid in two installments, Rs. 15,000/- for each installment. First installment will be paid after 03 months and second installment will be paid after 06 months of project work/ internship. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO. {{/usCountry}}

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