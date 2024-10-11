DU academic council approves reworked strategic plan 2024-47, aims at a multi-faceted approach

Delhi University's academic council on Thursday approved the reworked strategic plan 2024-47, which aims at a multi-faceted approach to promote research and collaboration and achieve global recognition. The new strategic plan emphasizes "Excellence in Education, Research, and Sustainable Practices," aligning with India's broader national goals of achieving a developed nation status by 2047.(Hindustan Times/file)

The previous strategic plan 2024-2047 was withdrawn in December of last year following allegations of plagiarism from similar documents of universities across the world.

The new strategic plan emphasizes "Excellence in Education, Research, and Sustainable Practices," aligning with India's broader national goals of achieving a developed nation status by 2047. Key focus areas include interdisciplinary research, fostering global collaborations, improving student outcomes, and embracing sustainability initiatives, as per the document.

A key pillar of the new plan is fostering interdisciplinary research that addresses societal, national, and global challenges.

According to the document, the university will focus on areas like artificial intelligence, climate change, infectious diseases, and sustainable practices. Strengthening ties with industry through collaborative research and student internships will also be prioritized, ensuring that academia stays aligned with market demands.

Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that DU's strategic plan is very important for its role in achieving the dream of Viksit Bharat.

"The vision of the University of Delhi is to become an internationally acclaimed University, recognized for excellence in teaching, research and outreach; provide the highest quality education to students, nurture their talent, promote intellectual growth and shape their personal development; remain dedicated and steadfast in the pursuit of truth and serve humanity through the creation of well-rounded, multi-skilled and socially responsible global citizens," he said.

In Thursday's meeting at the academic council, the recommendations of the Faculty of Social Sciences regarding starting East Asian language courses in Ramjas College, Hansraj College and Ram Lal Anand College, under the Department of East Asian Studies, have also been approved.

Under this, the Advanced Diploma Course in Korean Language will be started in Ramjas College. Certificate Course in Chinese Language, Diploma in Korean Language, and Diploma Course in Japanese Language will be started in Hansraj College. Advanced Diploma Course in Chinese Language and Advanced Diploma Course in Japanese Language will also be started in the Ram Lal Anand College.

The recommendations made in the meeting of the Faculty of Social Sciences in this regard have been approved.

Along with this, in accordance with the recommendations of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, the course curriculum and ordinance regarding Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS) course in the Department of Microbiology at UCMS were also approved.

The course curriculum for the super-speciality new course of DM (Pediatric and Neonatal Anaesthesia) course in the Department of Anaesthesia of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) was also approved. When the AC members raised the issue of disregard for the university rules by the Principal of St. Stephen's College, the Vice Chancellor constituted a committee of AC members to communicate with the Principal.

