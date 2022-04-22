DU CUET Webinar 2022: Delhi University to conduct webinar for UG admissions today

Delhi University will conduct DU CUET Webinar 2022 on April 22, 2022. The webinar will be conducted by the varsity to spread awareness about the Common University Entrance Test, CUET for UG admissions at 2.30 pm today. Candidates who want to register for the webinar can do it through the official site of DU on du.ac.in.

The webinar on “Under- Graduate Admissions 2022: Adopting CUET” will help candidates understand the program specific requirements of various under graduate programs at the Delhi University and in resolving their concerns related to CUET. The webinar can be watched by candidates and other on the official YouTube page of Delhi University. The live link will be available there.

The university said it has taken several initiatives to familiarize the aspirants with the recently-announced entrance exam, which include video tutorials, chat bots, among others.

CUET is mandatory for UG admission at Delhi University and all other central universities. Candidates can apply for the exam on cuet.samarth.ac.in. However, for PG admissions, the university will follow the previous year's pattern. The registration process for CUET 2022 was started on April 6 and will end on May 6, 2022.