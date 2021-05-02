Home / Education / News / DU defers final year exams, notification to be issued tomorrow
DU defers final year exams, notification to be issued tomorrow

Delhi University has decided to defer examinations for its final year students due to the present Covid 19 situation in the country. The examination was scheduled to begin in May.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Talking to hindustantimes.com, DU’s Dean of Examination DS Rawat confirmed that the final year examinations will now be conducted from June 1 and the notification regarding this will be issued on Monday.(HT File)

Talking to hindustantimes.com, DU’s Dean of Examination DS Rawat confirmed that the final year examinations will now be conducted from June 1 and the notification regarding this will be issued on Monday.

Rawat further said that the decision to defer exams was taken "in a meeting of all Dean's and HOD, and the meeting was chaired by the honorable Vice-Chancellor.”

Recently, the varsity had said that it will take stock of the situation and would come out with its decision at the earliest for the conduct of the May-June 2021 examination (final year/semester) in compliance with UGC guidelines and advisory issued by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Home Affairs.

The examination will be conducted through online mode. For long students and teachers have been demanding postponement of exams due to the pandemic.

