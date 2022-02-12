DU Exams 2022: Delhi University to conduct exams in OBE and physical mode

University of Delhi, DU has decided to conduct exams in OBE mode and physical mode for March/April and May sessions respectively. The varsity will conduct March/April 2022 exam in OBE mode and the May exam in physical mode.

The Semester I, III, and V or odd semester exams will be conducted on OBE mode and Semester II, IV, and VI or even semester exams will be conducted in physical mode.

As per the official notice, the decision to conduct the examinations was taken on the basis of recommendations of the working group for examinations. All the exams conducted during the month of March and April 2022 shall be conducted in open-book examination mode and examinations to be conducted in May will be conducted in Physical mode. The detailed guidelines in this regard shall be issued shortly.

Meanwhile, UGC has also asked all the higher educational institutes to reopen their campuses and conduct exams and classes in online, offline, or blended mode. Delhi University on the other hand has decided to reopen its campuses for undergraduate and postgraduate courses from February 17, 2022, onwards.

