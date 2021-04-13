DU issues Covid guidelines, says UG, PG classes to continue in online mode only

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi University (DU) released a set of guidelines with immediate effect on Monday.

In a notification issued on Monday, the university said that the classes for the undergraduate and postgraduate students will continue in the online mode only in all the university colleges, while research scholars may continue their academic work with the consent of their respective supervisors or head of the department.

The final-year students are allowed in small batches to visit their respective colleges/centres/departments for their laboratory/practical/skill/library and related activities, in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines, the notification read.

All Group 'A' officers and in-charge of the section shall attend their offices, adhering to the proposed guidelines by the MHA, the notification added.

The university advised the college principals to ensure the presence of teachers, "considering the requirement and meeting up the conditions laid by the MHA, MOHFW and the DDMA order, it notified.

"It is also decided that staggered working hours and 50 per cent staff shall attend the office on working days and the remaining staff shall work from home as per the roster prepared by the section officer/in-charge etc. Staff staying in the containment zones must inform and apply for suitable leave," it said.

The staff (teaching and non-teaching) unable to attend institution as per duty roster due to personal reasons have to apply for suitable leave, the notice read.

It also said all the eligible employees to get themselves vaccinated as a precautionary measure.

"All essential services as decided by the head of the institutions-- Deans, HoDs, principals, unit I/C-- shall function without any restrictions to ensure that academic as well as administrative work is not affected. Necessary staff may be deployed for such purpose with strict compliance of SoPs issued by the government," it read.

Delhi recorded 11,491 Covid cases on Monday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, while 72 people died due to the disease.