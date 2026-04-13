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DU may introduce Semester Away Programme at foreign universities for UG students

DU may introduce Semester Away Programme at foreign universities for UG students

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 06:49 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, In a move aimed at enhancing academic flexibility and global exposure, Delhi University is set to consider a proposal to introduce a Semester Away Programme at foreign higher education institutions under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022.

DU may introduce Semester Away Programme at foreign universities for UG students

The proposal is scheduled to be tabled at the Academic Council meeting on Wednesday.

According to the meeting agenda, while the university has already introduced multiple exit options for undergraduate students at different stages in line with the National Education Policy 2020, it is now exploring the possibility of allowing students to spend a semester away as part of their degree programme.

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI on Monday, "This is being proposed for providing even greater flexibility to students. Under this, as long as the academic requirement for the degree in which the student is enrolled is being fulfilled, they can even go for internships or training in an foreign higher education institution ."

Mentioning the operationalisation of the Semester Away Programme , the agenda states: "The University shall initiate S whereby students enrolled in any programme offered in the university departments or colleges may undertake their programme of study partly in India and partly in the FHEI, complying with relevant UGC Regulations, 2022, for a period of one semester."

 
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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