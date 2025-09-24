Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
DU mop-up admissions begin; only 73 BA Honours seats filled on first day

PTI |
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 08:16 am IST

DU on Tuesday began its physical on-the-spot mop-up admissions for undergraduate courses, with only 73 BA Honours seats filled on the first day, officials said.

The DU officials said all reserved categories, except OBC (Other Backward Class) and Unreserved (UR) students, were called for admission on Tuesday.

Delhi University (File Photo)
Delhi University (File Photo)

The DU officials said all reserved categories, except OBC (Other Backward Class) and Unreserved (UR) students, were called for admission on Tuesday.

About 876 students were invited for 1,700 seats, but only 73 were taken up.

Roughly 7,000 seats remain vacant across various categories, including around 2,000 for PwD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates, despite multiple rounds of admission.

For BA Honours, around 2,600 UR and OBC students are scheduled to be called on Wednesday. Admissions for the BCom and Economics courses will follow on Thursday, with science subjects to be called the next day.

The physical mop-up round is set to conclude on September 29.

Unlike regular admissions, the mop-up round is based on Class-12 marks rather than CUET (Common University Entrance Test) scores. Any seats remaining vacant after September 29 will remain unfilled for the session, the officials said.

Exam and College Guide
