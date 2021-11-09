Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / DU releases academic calendar for first year UG, PG courses
news

DU releases academic calendar for first year UG, PG courses

DU has released the academic calendar for first year postgraduate and undergraduate courses for the academic year 2021-2022.
DU releases academic calendar for first year UG, PG courses (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi

The Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday released the academic calendar for first year postgraduate and undergraduate courses for the academic year 2021-2022. The classes for first semester UG courses will begin on November 22 and the classes for first semester PG courses will begin on December 1.

First-year even semester classes of UG courses will commence on April 7, and for PG courses it will commence on April 16. 

For first-semester UG students, theexamination will be held from March 21 to April 4 and the semester break will start immediately after the exam is over. For even semester students of UG classes the exam will be held from August 5 to August 22. The next academic session for even-semester first year students will begin on August 26.

PG first semester exams will be held from March 30 to April 12. PG first year even semester exam will be held from August 12 to 25.

On reopening of campus, as reported by PTI, a senior Delhi University official on Tuesday said it cannot be reopened till the time the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity. "How can we reopen until and unless the DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity. Sixty per cent of students of the university are from outside Delhi. We can't ask them to come here, stay in a hostel and take online classes since only 50 per cent seating capacity is allowed," Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI. Students and teachers have been demanding the reopening of campus.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi university admission delhi university
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

COVID-19 pandemic affected implementation of NEP: UGC chairman

CBSE to use data analytics to prevent irregularities in exams

IBM to start campus in Mysore city soon, says Minister C N Ashwath Narayan

Private educational institutions in Hry to get property tax exemption: Vij
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP