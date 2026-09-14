The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections are just around the corner, and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has released its manifesto for the elections.

DUSU Elections 2026: ABVP manifesto divided in four sections- promises new hostels, women’s safety- check list here (Hindustan Times)

The student union’s manifesto is divided into four sections, which outline measures on student accommodation, safety, and the construction of new hostels, among other promises.

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The four sections include- Awas, Bhagidari, Vishwas and Parinaam.

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“ABVP is committed to ensuring that every student of Delhi University has access to safe, hygienic and affordable accommodation, whether within university hostels or in regulated paying-guest facilities across Delhi NCR,” the manifesto reads.

List of promises made

The list of promises made under the four sections is given here:

Awas

Constructions of new hostels across DU colleges. Set up a dedicated Student Housing Cell and Helpline. Establish separate girls’ hostels in every college. Conduct safety audits and regulatory compliance for PG and hostels.

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{{^usCountry}} UP Guv calls for time-bound AI roadmaps in universities Bhagidari To have a proactive student representation in AC and EC. Give accessibility and support for PwD/Divyang students. Provide equal opportunity cells for marginalized students Have stronger co-curricular and societal participation. Vishwas Under Vishswas, ABVP will provide anti discrimination and grievance cell. It will strengthen ICC and women’s safety measures. Bring in health and well being infrastructure. Build trust between students and administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UP Guv calls for time-bound AI roadmaps in universities Bhagidari To have a proactive student representation in AC and EC. Give accessibility and support for PwD/Divyang students. Provide equal opportunity cells for marginalized students Have stronger co-curricular and societal participation. Vishwas Under Vishswas, ABVP will provide anti discrimination and grievance cell. It will strengthen ICC and women’s safety measures. Bring in health and well being infrastructure. Build trust between students and administration. {{/usCountry}}

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Parinam

Creation of rationalized and student friendly examinations. Make time-bound and transparent declaration of results. Give internship and centralized placement support to students. Provide industry linked, skill oriented curriculam

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DUSU elections will be held on September 18, 2026. For day classes, voting is from 8.30 am to 1 pm, and for evening classes, it is from 3 pm to 7.30 pm.