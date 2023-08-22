D Y Patil International School of Mumbai on Monday, August 21 announced annual Career Fair 2023. The DYPIS Career Fair 2023 will be held on September 2 from 9.30 pm to 3 pm at St. Regis Hotel, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

DY Patil International School announces annual Career Fair 2023

As per a official statement issued by DY Patil International School, more than 70 universities from India and abroad will be participating in this career fair.

Those attending the career fair will have direct access to representatives from prestigious universities of different academic programs.

The career fair will also include sessions and workshops curated to empower both students and parents. One among them is ‘India Vs Abroad’ session, conducted by Dr. Pratibha Jain, Founder of Eduabroad Consulting and another one is Tech Hack workshop led by Ms. Shweta Khanna of BeSingular for high school students.

Kinnari Shah, Head of School, D Y Patil International School, Worli said, “The DYPIS Career Fair 2023 stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to nurturing our students’ educational journeys. We are dedicated to providing a platform that equips both students and parents with the knowledge and insights necessary to make informed decisions about their future”, read the press release.

To attend the event, workshop and session, parents, students and others will have to register themselves through the link - https://bit.ly/DYPISCareerFair2023.