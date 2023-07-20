Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ed-tech company LEAD to set up 1 lakh+ low fee schools in small towns

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 20, 2023 04:30 PM IST

Ed-tech company LEAD has decided to set up more than 1 lakh low fee schools in small towns across the country.

LEAD, an Edtech company has decided to set up more than 1 lakh low fee schools in small towns across the country.

With a mission to serve 25 million+ students and 60k+ schools by 2028, the Edtech company will serve all segments of schools, ranging from low-fee schools in Tier 3 - 4 towns and villages, to medium-fee and premier schools in its metros and large cities, reads a press statement issued by LEAD Edtech.

Sumeet Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, LEAD, said, "Survey after survey has said that Indian schools are mostly low-fee schools who can't afford expensive, innovative solutions. So, we've got to design solutions for the low-fee schools so that every child can access an excellent education. With this latest innovation, LEAD now has a solution that will serve the needs of over 1 lakh schools in India.”

According to the press statement, edtech company comprises of more than 100,000 institutions. India’s low-fee school segment is concentrated in its small towns and villages, and represents a key opportunity to shape its future educational outcomes.

