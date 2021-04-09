Education Minister launches implementation plan 'SARTHAQ' for school education

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 and released an implementation plan for school education called 'Students' and Teachers' Holistic Advancement through Quality Education (SARTHAQ)'.

As per a statement, SARTHAQ, developed by the Department of School Education and Literacy, is an indicative and suggestive implementation plan for school education and was released as part of the celebrations leading to the Amrit Mahotsav on 75 years of India's independence.

"The plan keeps in mind the concurrent nature of education and adheres to the spirit of federalism. States and UTs are given the flexibility to adapt this plan with local contextualisation and also modify as per their needs and requirements," the statement said.

It further said that this implementation plan 'delineates the roadmap and way forward for the implementation of NEP 2020'.

Around 7,177 suggestions/inputs were received from all stakeholders for SARTHAQ.

"A teachers' fest, 'Shikshak Parv' was especially organised from September 8 to 25 last year for discussing various recommendations of NEP 2020 and its implementation strategies, which attracted around 15 lakh suggestions," the statement added.

It further said that the major focus of SARTHAQ is to define activities in such a manner which it links recommendation with 297 Tasks along with responsible agencies, timelines and 304 outputs of these Tasks.

"Attempt has also been made to propose activities in a manner, such that it will be built upon the existing structure rather than creating new structures. Thus, SARTHAQ takes care of the spirit and intent of the policy and is planned to be implemented in a phased manner," the statement said.