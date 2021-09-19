Education minister lays foundation stone of IGNOU RCs at Bangalore, Noida, Pune

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stone of the IGNOU Regional Centres buildings of RCs Bangalore, Noida and Pune through virtual mode, the university said in a press release on September 19.

In his address, the Education Minister said that IGNOU is playing an instrumental role in taking higher education to the masses and top-notch infrastructure is imperative to providing quality education. Talking about the National Education Policy, 2020 in the context of Higher Education, especially Open and Distance Learning system of education, the Minister said that the New Policy envisages to establish India as a Global Knowledge Hub and ODL System (Open and Distance Learning) pioneered by IGNOU needs to have regulations to enable the same.

IGNOU, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nageshwar Rao in his address said that it is a historic occasion for us at IGNOU. He said, “we would work together to achieve the goals set by the Ministry in fulfilling the larger objective of making India a Global Knowledge Hub as is envisaged in National Education Policy 2020”. He laid stress on using tech-enabled education. He also complimented the Regional Centers for their relentless work in realizing the dream of having their own building giving a permanent address in these places.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao also thanked the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for their help in this social cause of providing quality higher education through the construction of physical infrastructure for the university.

Director Regional Services Division, Srikant Mohapatra said it is a momentous occasion for IGNOU. Elaborating on the role of Regional Centers, he said that the RCs play a key role in disseminating information and are the first point of contact for learners.

Regional Directors of Pune, Noida and Bangalore presented the RCs' fact-sheet with the enhanced infrastructure.

