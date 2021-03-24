Education minister to launch CBSE assessment framework at 5pm

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will on Wednesday launch the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) assessment framework for Maths, Science, and English subjects at 5 pm. The announcement was made by the Minister on his official Twitter handle.

Pokhriyal on his official Twitter account wrote, "I will be launching the '#CBSE Assessment Framework for Science, Maths and English classes' as part of @cbseindia29 competency-based #education Project by #CBSE and @BritishCouncil."

The assessment framework for Science, Maths, and English classes is a part of the CBSE competency-based education project.

