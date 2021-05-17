Home / Education / News / Education Minister to virtually interact with state education secretaries today
Education Minister to virtually interact with state education secretaries today

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with education secretaries of all states at 11am on Monday, May 17.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 10:03 AM IST
The meeting will be held virtually, during which the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the education sector will be discussed. Union Education minister will also review the promotion of online education and implementation of the New Education policy.(PTI File)

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with education secretaries of all states at 11am on Monday, May 17. The meeting will be held virtually, during which the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the education sector will be discussed. Union Education minister will also review the promotion of online education and implementation of the New Education policy.

Union Education Minister informed about this meeting through a tweet on his official twitter handle on Sunday. "I will be virtually attending the meeting with State Education Secretaries on 17th May, 2021 at 11 AM. The objective of the meeting is to review the #COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP," Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank wrote on his twitter handle.

The covid-19 pandemic has impacted the education sector in a big way. Students have not been able to attend schools physically for more than a year now and and a large section of less privileged students have not been able to receive education as they don't have facilities to learn online.

Apart from this, a number of school and university exams had to be cancelled due to the covid-19 situation. Even the CBSE Class 10 exams were cancelled and Class 12 exams were postponed last month.

Now, a section of parents and students are demanding the cancellation of Class 12 exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. However, CBSE said on Friday that it has not yet taken any decision on class 12 board exams.

