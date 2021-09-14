Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fit India Quiz: Free registration for 2 lakh school students

For the Fit India Quiz, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced that the first 2 lakh students nominated by 1 lakh schools can now be registered free.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:38 PM IST
For the Fit India Quiz, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced that the first 2 lakh students nominated by 1 lakh schools can now be registered free. Every school can nominate a maximum of 2 students for free for the quiz on first cum first basis an official statement said

Making this announcement, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said, “The Fit India Quiz has been launched as part of the Fit India Movement envisioned by Prime Minister which has played a significant role in creating large scale awareness about the importance of leading a fit life. To motivate more students to join the Fit India Quiz, the participation fee  for the 2 lakh students from the first 1 lakh schools has been waived off.”

The Fit India Quiz, the first-ever nationwide quiz on sports and fitness, was launched on September 1. 

The nation-wide quiz has a whopping 3.25 crore as prize money with the National round telecast on Star Sports.

The format of the quiz has been designed in an inclusive manner wherein school students from across the country will get an opportunity to test their fitness and sports knowledge against their peers.

