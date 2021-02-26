'Flexible and innovative higher education ecosystem being created in India'

As universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) move towards academic reforms, an ecosystem that is both flexible and innovative is being created, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" said on Thursday.

He said this at the inauguration of the 16th FICCI Higher Education Summit 2021, where he also released the FICCI EY Report titled "Higher Education in India: 2040".

The report, while defining education in the current context, has highlighted the significant emerging trends in the higher education sector, drawn the learnings and underlined the global best practices.

"India is poised to become the research-and-development capital of the world not because of the cost advantage, but due to the rich and intelligent human capital that the country is bestowed with. Built on the foundational pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability, the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is aligned to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and a global knowledge superpower," Nishank said.

"The NEP and its implementation have drawn global attention to India. The Cambridge University, in its message of appreciation for the NEP 2020, has said that India, aided by the NEP 2020, is set to regain its stature of a world leader in education. The NEP will ensure that India can appreciate and utilise the talents of the youth of our country," he added.

FICCI president Uday Shankar said radical changes in the education sector have placed learners at the centre and shifted the focus from teaching to learning through digital modes.

"However, with its 67.2 crore young population, preparing to join the workforce and citizenry for the new order society requires massive disruption and a rethinking of the traditional education model. Jobs will have to be created to gainfully employ the 10 crore youth, who will enter the job market over the next decade," he said.

Amitabh Jhingan, leader and partner, education sector, EY India, said, "The visionary and progressive NEP 2020 would support the more sustainable and long-lasting initiatives introduced by institutions as a reflex during the (COVID-19) pandemic. Adaptive implementation of the policy has the potential to not only propel the education ecosystem of India in the right direction, but also radically transform it."