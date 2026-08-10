From Tamil Nadu to Brown University: 17-year-old Pranav Ilango wins 3.55 crore full scholarship

Pranav Ilango, a 17-year-old student from Erode, Tamil Nadu, has secured admission to Brown University in the US with a full scholarship valued at ₹3.55 crore. The scholarship will cover his tuition fees and living expenses throughout the four-year undergraduate programme.

Pranav Ilango (LinkedIn )

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According to an India Today report, Pranav, a student at CS Academy in Erode, is set to pursue an undergraduate programme combining Public Health and Applied Mathematics at the Ivy League institution.

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Pranav has also received a 100 per cent scholarship offer from the University of Hong Kong, underscoring the global recognition of his academic achievements.

He developed an interest in academic and leadership opportunities at an early age. He joined Dexterity Global's National Scholar Development Programme, which provided mentorship and training in areas including academics, leadership and problem-solving.

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Pranav explored fields such as programming, artificial intelligence, software development, engineering and data science during his school days. His interest later expanded towards public health, particularly the use of technology and data to address healthcare challenges.

At Brown University, he plans to explore the intersection of mathematics, data and public health. He aims to use quantitative methods and technology to study public health problems and eventually develop solutions that can benefit underserved communities.

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In the long term, Pranav hopes to establish a public health-focused venture that uses data and technology to support better decision-making and improve access to healthcare.