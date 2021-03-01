Home / Education / News / Girl students in UP to receive self-defence training
Girl students of more than 40,000 upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will learn self-defence techniques under the Mission Shakti programme between March 1 and 31, said Vijay Kiran Anand, Director-General of School Education, Uttar Pradesh.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The main purpose of self-defence training is that girls can be made physically and mentally self-dependent so that they can any odd situation without being conflicted, Anand added.(HT file)

"These classes will help rural students boost their self-confidence and self-esteem. It is time for the girls of Class 6 to 8 to roll up their sleeves. They will learn self-defence techniques from a tender age when one can learn things much faster. Participants will also be given certificates," he added.

He further said that the education department has 10,748 physical education instructors and they have been entrusted with the responsibility to train girl students. The department has made a provision of 3,000 per school for the purpose.

The trainers will train their own school and a nearby school as well, said Vijay Kiran Anand in the order issued to all 75 districts of the state.

The main purpose of self-defence training is that girls can be made physically and mentally self-dependent so that they can any odd situation without being conflicted, he added.

