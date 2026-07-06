Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said the state government will create hundreds of jobs for nurses and allied healthcare professionals over the next six months as it expands and upgrades medical infrastructure.

Goa govt to create hundreds of jobs in medical sector over next 6 months, says minister Rane

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Speaking to reporters here, Rane said employment opportunities would arise through the creation of new healthcare infrastructure, commissioning of upcoming medical facilities and the upgradation of existing hospitals across the state.

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"Hundreds of jobs for nurses will be created in Goa in the next six months through the creation of medical infrastructure, commissioning of new infrastructure and the upgradation of existing facilities," he said.

The minister said the government was also in the process of creating several posts for allied healthcare professionals, including those with qualifications in allied sciences, technical disciplines and other fields related to medical education and healthcare services.

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"There will be more job opportunities in the medical field in the coming days. Students who have pursued medical, nursing and allied science courses in Goa would benefit from the employment opportunities generated through the state's expanding healthcare infrastructure," Rane said.

The state government's focus on strengthening the healthcare sector would not only improve medical services but also create employment for qualified youth in the state.

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He attributed the expansion of healthcare infrastructure to the Centre's support under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.