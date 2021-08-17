Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Goa: Physical classes to resume for higher education institutes
news

Goa: Physical classes to resume for higher education institutes

For the first time after the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, the Goa government on Monday decided to allow institutes imparting higher education to hold offline classes for students with all protocols in place.
PTI | , Panaji
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Goa: Physical classes to resume for higher education institutes(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)

For the first time after the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, the Goa government on Monday decided to allow institutes imparting higher education to hold offline classes for students with all protocols in place.

A circular issued by Director of Higher Education Prasad Lolayekar said the state government has lifted the restrictions imposed on educational Institutions for conducting classes in a physical mode.

“The Heads of Educational Institutions under the purview of the Directorate of Higher Education may take appropriate decision to conduct classes in the physical mode for the new academic year 2021-22 based on the ground realities and the infrastructure availability, after following proper SOPs pertaining to Covid19 pandemic,” it reads.

This decision will be applicable to graduate and post-graduate students. All non-vaccinated staff members, excluding those who cannot be vaccinated because they were/ are COVID-19 positive, shall produce an RT-PCR test report every week, the circular said.

Goa's COVID-19 tally went up by 62 on Monday to touch 1,72,568, while the day also saw five patients succumbing to the infection and 96 recovering. The toll in the coastal state is 3,176 and the recovery count is 1,68,519, leaving it with 873 active cases, a health official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
schools reopening goa school education
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP