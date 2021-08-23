Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Government is not providing any work from home jobs: Fact Check

The message, with false information, says the government in collaboration with an organisation is providing work from home opportunities.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Government is not providing any work from home jobs: Fact Check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Proving false a WhatsApp message on work from home jobs, the government’s fact check organisation, PIB Fact Check, has said the government is not providing any such opportunities to citizens.

“No such announcement has been made by the government and do not engage with fraudulent links,” the government fact check organisation has said.

Due to the pandemic, many jobs have shifted to work from home mode. Almost over a year later, many offices, private mostly, are operating in this mode.

In such a situation, false messages with fraud intention would initially seem like a genuine offer.

Job aspirants should be careful before finalizing any such deal.

Government-related announcements are made on the official websites of the Ministries and departments.

Job-related announcements are made through the official website of the respective organization or else through the verified social media accounts of the organizations.

