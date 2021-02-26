Home / Education / News / Govt First Grade Colleges in Karnataka to be provided debonded desktop computers
Govt First Grade Colleges in Karnataka to be provided debonded desktop computers

The government first-grade colleges in Karnataka will be provided with 12,500 debonded desktop computers as part of the Help Educate.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:04 PM IST
The government first-grade colleges in Karnataka will be provided with 12,500 debonded desktop computers as part of the Help Educate, a public- private initiative taken up by the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), officials said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday by the DCTE, Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd and the Rotary Club, the office of Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who holds the Higher Education portfolio, said.

The initiative has the prime objective of facilitating the learning of students of government first grade colleges and making a difference in the learning of students, most of whom hail from a socio-economically marginalised background, it said.

Under the Help Educate initiative, the DCTE has been partnering with MNCs and philanthropists to educate and train students for employment, train professors in modern methodology through faculty development programmes and digital teaching.

It would also equip government colleges with digital assets to adopt digital learning which is both a recent trend and also an inviolable necessity of times. As part of the initiative, Cognizant has volunteered to provide 12,500 de-bonded Desktop Computers which would be distributed among the colleges to establish computer Labs for the use of students, the release said.

The Rotary Club, Bangalore has offered to install Windows OS and Office 365 and transport and install these Desktops to respective destinations, it said.

