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Govt has consistently prioritised education, healthcare: Arunachal CM

Govt has consistently prioritised education, healthcare: Arunachal CM

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 05:59 pm IST
PTI |
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Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the state government has consistently prioritised the education and healthcare sectors and urged students to focus on skill-based knowledge and become job creators rather than job seekers.

Govt has consistently prioritised education, healthcare: Arunachal CM

Speaking after inaugurating three infrastructure facilities at Dera Natung Government College here, Khandu said the government is committed to bridging infrastructure gaps across educational institutions. The facilities are a new administrative block, a prefabricated badminton and judo hall, and a recreation hall.

Paying tribute to former education minister Dera Natung, the chief minister said the institution named after him continues to uphold his vision of empowering youth through quality education.

He congratulated the college's principal and faculty for maintaining strong academic growth, noting that the college currently has over 4,600 students across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams, supported by 14 academic departments.

He encouraged students to actively participate in sports, stressing that sports instil discipline, leadership, and a healthy lifestyle.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
arunachal pradesh itanagar education pema khandu
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Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
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