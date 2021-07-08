Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Govt official in Odisha takes initiative to telecast online classes on TV
news

Govt official in Odisha takes initiative to telecast online classes on TV

A block education officer in Odisha's Ganjam district has taken an initiative to telecast online classes through the local cable network.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 12:50 PM IST
The videos modeled on YouTube classes will be encoded by the cable operators and telecast during a scheduled time slot, said Abhinash Satapathy, BEO of Chhatrapur.(File)

In a bid to bridge the digital divide for students who face connectivity issues and don't have smartphones, a block education officer in Odisha's Ganjam district has taken an initiative to telecast online classes through the local cable network.

The videos modeled on YouTube classes will be encoded by the cable operators and telecast during a scheduled time slot, said Abhinash Satapathy, BEO of Chhatrapur.

It will be accessible to maximum number of students as almost every household has a TV with cable connection, he said.

"We have discussed with local cable operators and sarapanchs in three blocks - Chhatrapur, Khallikote and Ganjam - through the respective block development officers. The classes will start airing in the next three to four days," Satapathy said.

"We have also proposed to the government about conducting classes through the cable TV network... so that more and more students can take part," the BEO added.

The slots will be allotted after talking to the parents and based on the convenience of the students. The content will be telecast multiple times to ensure children do not miss out on the classes, he said.

Earlier, the headmaster of Mundamari Primary School in Dharakote block in the district, Surya Narayan Sahoo, had adopted this method in at least seven panchayats, sources said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
govt official online classes telecast row
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani shares animated video to convey strong message on female education

This IFS officer motivated kids from a Nashik village to care for birds

Sonu Sood thanks KTR for treating him with ‘world’s best veg biryani’

Wholesome exchange between delivery man and customer leaves people chuckling
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP