Home / Education / News / Govt teacher served notice after 27 people test positive for COVID-19 in Raj
news

Govt teacher served notice after 27 people test positive for COVID-19 in Raj

Authorities here served a notice on a government teacher after 27 people in his village tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection but withdrew it later.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Govt teacher served notice after 27 people test positive for COVID-19 in Raj

Authorities here served a notice on a government teacher after 27 people in his village tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection but withdrew it later.

The Panchayat Elementary Education Officer (PEEO) is the head of the core committee to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

The notice was issued by the SDM office in Ghadsana on Thursday stating that 27 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan which showed the carelessness of the officer-in-charge, officials said.

The SDM office also sought clarification from the teacher as to why legal action as per rules should not be taken against him.

The notice, however, was withdrawn on Friday after the intervention of state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

The minister directed the collector to withdraw the notice.

“The notice has been withdrawn,” district collector Zakir Hussain said.

Authorities here served a notice on a government teacher after 27 people in his village tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection but withdrew it later.

The Panchayat Elementary Education Officer (PEEO) is the head of the core committee to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

The notice was issued by the SDM office in Ghadsana on Thursday stating that 27 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan which showed the carelessness of the officer-in-charge, officials said.

The SDM office also sought clarification from the teacher as to why legal action as per rules should not be taken against him.

The notice, however, was withdrawn on Friday after the intervention of state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra.

The minister directed the collector to withdraw the notice.

“The notice has been withdrawn,” district collector Zakir Hussain said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education government teacher rajasthan education body
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP