Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Gujarat govt to grant Centre of Excellence status to 7 private universities
news

Gujarat govt to grant Centre of Excellence status to 7 private universities

The Gujarat government has decided to grant Centre of Excellence (CoE) status to seven private universities in the state, an official said on Tuesday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday gave in-principle approval to grant seven universities the CoE status, so that they make their mark globally.(ANI file)

The Gujarat government has decided to grant Centre of Excellence (CoE) status to seven private universities in the state, an official said on Tuesday.

As per an official release, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday gave in-principle approval to grant seven universities the CoE status, so that they make their mark globally.

The list includes Nirma University, CEPT University, Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DAIICT), Ahmedabad University, Charotar University of Science and Technology and Marwadi University.

The decision will improve the quality of education at these universities and give them an "international touch", Rupani said in a statement, adding that the move will also boost research, innovation and a culture for creating start- ups.

A detailed action plan on how these universities can contribute internationally will be prepared soon, the release stated.

Students will get quality infrastructure and facilities such as best faculties, laboratories, libraries and hostels, it said.

State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama will hold a meeting with the heads of these seven universities within a week to prepare an action plan, which they will have to submit to the chief minister in two weeks, the release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
centre of excellence gujarat cm vijay rupani gujarat university education news
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP