Haryana announces summer vacation in schools till May 31 as COVID cases rise

Haryana government on Thursday declared summer vacation in schools till May 31, amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state.
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Haryana announces summer vacation in schools till May 31 as COVID cases rise(Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

"In view of the prevailing conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of Haryana, the State Government has decided to change the academic calendar of the session 2021-22. Accordingly, summer vacations in all the government schools, as well as private schools, have been declared from April 22 to May 31," the order stated.

Haryana government on April 12 imposed a night curfew in the state with immediate effect amid the surge in coronavirus cases. According to the order, there shall be no curb on the inter-state and intra-state movement of non-essential goods.

There are as many as 55,422 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana so far, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The cumulative cases in the state have mounted to 3,22,297 while the death toll now stands at 3,528.

haryana schools summer vacations coronavirus covid19 education
