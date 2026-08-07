Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday urged young people to dream fearlessly and pursue their aspirations with determination, assuring them that the state government stands firmly with every deserving youth in transforming the dreams into reality.

Haryana CM interacts with students in 'Chhatra Samvad Mukhyamantri Ke Saath' in Sonipat

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He said dreams should inspire action and perseverance, and the government is fully committed to creating an environment where every deserving young person gets an equal opportunity to succeed through a transparent and merit-based system.

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The Chief Minister was interacting with students preparing for competitive examinations during the "Chhatra Samvad Mukhyamantri Ke Saath" programme organised in Sonipat.

Students from different parts of the state also joined the interaction virtually. Interacting with the students, Saini said whenever he looks at the youth, he sees the bright future of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Haryana.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the world today no longer sees India merely as a large market but as a nation of immense opportunities and a country whose youthful population has the potential to provide global leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the world today no longer sees India merely as a large market but as a nation of immense opportunities and a country whose youthful population has the potential to provide global leadership. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving ahead by harnessing the strength of the world's largest youth population. This demographic advantage, he said, will play a decisive role in realising the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Describing preparation for competitive examinations as no less than a penance, the Chief Minister said lakhs of young aspirants devote themselves to rigorous study, overcome numerous challenges and continue striving towards their goals despite social and personal pressures.

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He said the government understands and respects their hard work, dedication and determination. The Chief Minister said Haryana has established a transparent recruitment system that ensures deserving candidates receive opportunities purely based on merit.

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He added that the state's recruitment reforms have earned appreciation from PM Modi as well. The government's priority, he said, is to ensure that every eligible youth gets a fair opportunity to build a secure future through honesty, merit and transparency.

The CM said the Haryana Government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach against those who seek to jeopardise the future of students. Stringent laws have been enacted to curb incidents such as paper leaks, and strict action is being ensured against those found guilty so that the interests of hardworking aspirants remain fully protected.

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Highlighting the government's initiatives in the education sector, Saini said Haryana has been consistently achieving new milestones in improving educational infrastructure and expanding access to quality education. Special emphasis has been laid on empowering girls through education by making government-supported education available up to the postgraduate level.

He said government colleges have also been established at intervals of about 20 kilometres across the state, making higher education more accessible to students, particularly those from rural areas.

The CM said the network of PM SHRI Schools has been expanded across the state, while specialised Chief Minister Excellence and Early English (CMEEE) Schools are also being developed to provide quality education and nurture academic excellence.

He said the government has also launched focused initiatives such as Mission Buniyad and Super-100 to provide students studying in government schools with specialised coaching for competitive examinations. These initiatives have produced encouraging results, enabling a large number of students to qualify in prestigious national-level competitive examinations.

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Saini said the Haryana Government is laying equal emphasis on employment generation, sports, skill development and modern education to equip young people for future opportunities.

He noted that Haryana's youth and sportspersons have consistently brought laurels to the state at national and international levels, reflecting the immense talent and potential of the state's younger generation.

Urging young people to stay away from drugs and misinformation, the Chief Minister said substance abuse weakens individuals, families and society alike.

He appealed to the youth to channel their energy towards education, skill development and nation-building, expressing confidence that Haryana's young generation would play the most significant role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The Chief Minister said that two distinct approaches to governance are visible in the country today. One, under the leadership of PM Modi, is focused on building a Viksit Bharat, ensuring transparent governance and creating better opportunities for the youth. The other, he said, is driven by opposition for the sake of politics, "spreading misinformation and attempting to mislead young people for political gains".

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Referring to Haryana's recruitment reforms, Saini said the transparent recruitment system introduced by the state government has restored the confidence of young aspirants.