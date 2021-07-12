Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana: Colleges, universities to reopen for doubt clearing classes

The Haryana government has allowed colleges and universities to reopen for doubt clearing classes amid lockdown extension in the state till July 19. The state government has allowed several relaxations.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:35 AM IST
The government has allowed practical classes in laboratories, and practical exams to be held.

It has also allowed offline exams but with strict adherence to requisite social distancing norms and other guidelines.

The state government in its latest guidelines on COVID-19 safety has also allowed hostels to open in universities and colleges but only for those students who have exams.

In the official order, the state government has said, "The vice chancellor, national law university Delhi is allowed to hold CLAT on July 23 in the state following the 'revised SOP issued by ministry of health and family welfare, on September 10, 2020 regarding preventive measures to contain spread of COVID-19.'

Coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes have also been allowed to open following COVID-19 appropriate behavioural rules.

ITIs have been allowed to open for students for doubt clearing, and practical classes.

