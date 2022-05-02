Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana govt changes school timings from Wednesday amid heatwave

Amid hot weather conditions prevailing in the state for the past several days, the Haryana government has decided to change timings of all schools with effect from Wednesday.
There had been a demand from parents that in view of the scorching heat, the school timings be revised from 8 am to 2.30 pm to 7 am to 12 pm.(HT file)
Published on May 02, 2022 08:23 PM IST
PTI |

Due to intense heatwave prevalent throughout the state, it has been decided that the timings of all schools--government and private--will be from 7 am to 12 pm for Classes 1 to 12 with effect from May 4, said the order issued by the Directorate of School Education on Monday.

There had been a demand from parents that in view of the scorching heat, the school timings be revised from 8 am to 2.30 pm to 7 am to 12 pm.

For the past several days, maximum temperatures at most places in Haryana have hovered in the range of 41-45 degrees Celsius. 

