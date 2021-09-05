Haryana: Residential universities to continue holding online classes till Oct 15

All residential universities in Haryana will continue conducting online classes till October 15. An official order, issued on September 5, has said that the decision to allow students to attend classes physically in residential universities will be taken on October 15.

However, universities and colleges will be opened for doubt classes, practical classes, practical exams and offline exams.

“Vice Chancellors of residential universities in the state are directed to continue conducting classes online till October 15. Decision to allow students to attend classes physically in residential universities shall be taken on October 15 after assessing the prevalent COVID-19 situation then,” the order reads.

The University administration has been directed to get all students, faculty members and staff fully vaccinated and shared the progress with the respective departments.

Coaching institutions, libraries and government and private training institutes are allowed to open with strict adherence to covid appropriate behaviour.

ITI are allowed to open for students for doubt classes, and practical classes.