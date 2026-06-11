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HC sets aside education dept orders, Vidarbha schools to reopen after June 30

HC sets aside education dept orders, Vidarbha schools to reopen after June 30

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 01:08 pm IST
PTI |
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Nagpur, The Bombay High Court has set aside two orders issued by the Maharashtra education department concerning the reopening of schools in the state's Vidarbha region and directed that schools there reopen after June 30.

HC sets aside education dept orders, Vidarbha schools to reopen after June 30

The directive by the high court's Nagpur bench came on Wednesday on a petition filed by Vijay D Kombey, who had challenged a government circular dated March 28, 2026, directing that all schools across the state reopen from June 15.

The petitioner, through his lawyer B G Kulkarni, submitted in the court that the reopening date was subsequently shifted to June 22, after he moved the HC, through another circular dated June 9 issued by the Director of Education.

According to the Kombey, the orders violated a 2007 court directive that had held that uniform school reopening was arbitrary for Vidarbha. He also pointed to a government resolution of 2023 that had fixed the school reopening date as June 30.

Since the Coordinate Bench had dealt with the issue, the HC said, the education department should not have issued the circulars.

The HC quashed the impugned circulars dated March 28, 2026, and June 9, 2026, and directed the government to act in accordance with the GR of 2023 and ensure that schools in the Vidarbha region reopen after June 30.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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