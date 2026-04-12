...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Headmaster of govt school suspended for negligence, financial irregularities

Headmaster of govt school suspended for negligence, financial irregularities

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 02:00 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Berhampur , A headmaster in charge of a state government-run upper primary school in Odisha's Ganjam district has been suspended for negligence in duty and alleged involvement in financial irregularities, officials said on Sunday.

Headmaster of govt school suspended for negligence, financial irregularities

The district administration on Friday suspended the in-charge headmaster of Upper Primary School, Landajuali in Aska block and has also held up the monthly salaries of six teachers of the school and the concerned centre resource cluster coordinator , the officials said.

After finding some financial irregularities, shortage of mid-day meal rice and lack of maintenance of the attendance registers of the students, a show-cause notice was issued to the headmaster Suman Bartiya on March 30 and was asked to reply to the show cause in three days, said Munrani Mohanty, block education officer . Aska.

"We have suspended him on Friday as he failed to reply satisfactorily," Mohanty said.

She said during their visit to the school on March 23, they found the attendance register was not maintained for the entire year of 2025-26.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
berhampur ganjam district odisha
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Home / Education News / education news / Headmaster of govt school suspended for negligence, financial irregularities
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.