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Headmaster suspended for putting stinging nettle inside pants of students as punishment

Headmaster suspended for putting stinging nettle inside pants of students as punishment

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 08:07 pm IST
PTI |
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Jajpur, Headmaster of a state government-run school in Odisha's Jajpur district was suspended on Tuesday following allegations of subjecting at least ten students to punishment with stinging nettle, officials said.

Headmaster suspended for putting stinging nettle inside pants of students as punishment

After examining the allegation, the authority suspended Basudev Dehury, the headmaster of Saruabili Upper Primary School under the Sukinda block in the district.

According to local education department officials, the incident occurred on Friday when the headmaster allegedly placed stinging nettle inside the trousers of ten male students as a form of punishment, as they were allegedly causing disturbance in the class.

This shocking act of Dehury led to severe irritation and pain for the students. The students were reportedly seen writhing in discomfort after the act.

The matter came to light after students informed their parents about the incident after reaching home from school, the officials said.

Angered by the alleged mistreatment by the headmaster concerned, a group of parents rushed to the school premises, confronted the headmaster and staged a protest in front of the school demanding strict action against Dehury on the next day .

 
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