Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News / Hero Vired partners with INSEAD for certificate program in strategic management
news

Hero Vired partners with INSEAD for certificate program in strategic management

EdTech company Hero Vired has announced partnership with INSEAD Business school to offer a certificate program in Strategic Management and Business Essentials for learners in India.
The program, meant especially for the mid-senior professionals, senior leaders, and entrepreneurs who want to improve their managerial skills, has been designed to provide global educational experience contextualized to the Indian market.(Agencies/file)
Published on May 13, 2022 06:01 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

EdTech company Hero Vired has announced partnership with INSEAD Business school to offer a certificate program in Strategic Management and Business Essentials for learners in India. The program, meant especially for the mid-senior professionals, senior leaders, and entrepreneurs who want to improve their managerial skills, has been designed to provide global educational experience contextualized to the Indian market.

"The program aims to help learners accelerate their careers through a keen understanding of various business functions, strategic thinking, and innovation," Hero Vired said in a press release issued on Thursday.

"This program not only covers wide arrays and domains of management, but also focuses on inter-disciplinary application and 'learn by doing' principles," said Akshay Munjal, CEO, and Founder, Hero Vired, while announcing the launch of the programme.

Sameer Hasija, Dean of Executive Education and Professor of Technology & Operations Management, INSEAD said, India is an important market for us, and we see immense potential in the country’s business executives and leaders. Our mission at INSEAD is to teach, encourage, and inspire leaders who will make their organisations more productive and efficient."

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
management school
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP