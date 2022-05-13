Hero Vired partners with INSEAD for certificate program in strategic management

EdTech company Hero Vired has announced partnership with INSEAD Business school to offer a certificate program in Strategic Management and Business Essentials for learners in India. The program, meant especially for the mid-senior professionals, senior leaders, and entrepreneurs who want to improve their managerial skills, has been designed to provide global educational experience contextualized to the Indian market.

"The program aims to help learners accelerate their careers through a keen understanding of various business functions, strategic thinking, and innovation," Hero Vired said in a press release issued on Thursday.

"This program not only covers wide arrays and domains of management, but also focuses on inter-disciplinary application and 'learn by doing' principles," said Akshay Munjal, CEO, and Founder, Hero Vired, while announcing the launch of the programme.

Sameer Hasija, Dean of Executive Education and Professor of Technology & Operations Management, INSEAD said, India is an important market for us, and we see immense potential in the country’s business executives and leaders. Our mission at INSEAD is to teach, encourage, and inspire leaders who will make their organisations more productive and efficient."

