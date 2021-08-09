Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HP govt examining SC order on regularising SMC teachers

The Himachal Pradesh government is examining the Supreme Court order regarding regularising school management committee (SMC) teachers, state Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said on Monday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 07:55 PM IST
There are over 2,200 SMC teachers posted in various parts of Himachal Pradesh.(Representative image)

Replying to Shri Renukaji Congress MLA Vinay Kumar in the ongoing session of the state assembly, the minister said the state government is examining the SC order issued on November 24 last year in this regard.

The Congress legislator had asked Thakur if the state government was planning to make a policy to regularise SMC teachers in the state.

There are over 2,200 SMC teachers posted in various parts of the state.

himachal pradesh government supreme court teachers
